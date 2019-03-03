‘No vote for UDF’ campaigning in social media in the name of Mammootty fans

A campaign ‘# no vote for UDF’ has become viral in social media. The campaigning is done in the name of Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

A group of persons who claim as Mammootty fans themselves are behind the campaign. But most of the persons who spread this campaign use ‘fake id’s’.

Even in the social media pages of KPCC president and opposition leader, these messages are posted.

The campaign started as a protest against the Malappuram district Congress committee secreatry K.P.Noushad Ali.

Earlier in last week Noushad Ali has on his Facebook page criticised Mammootty. Then after a group of persons who claim to be fans of Malayalam actor Mammootty has verbally attacked him and are using abusive comments and derogatory words against his family.

Though Mammootty fan’s official groups in social media have not asked to start such a campaign. Even no such posts were also posted by them. So the UDF accuses that there is a conspiracy behind this move.