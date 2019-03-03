Pakistan signs petition to remove Priyanka Chopra as UNICEF ambassador

Global icon Priyanka Chopra also came out in support of India’s Surgical Strike 2.0 and tweeted ‘Jai Hind’. However, the netizens of Pakistan are not at all happy with Priyanka’s support for the Indian Air Force and an online petition has been started demanding the removal of the actress as a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF.

“War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction & death. As goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to stay neutral and peaceful but her tweet in favour of Indian arm forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise. She doesn’t deserve this title anymore,” the petition read.

The petition had received 2200 signatures when it was initially filed. Priyanka was made the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in December 2016.

Interestingly, Priyanka had recently answered one of the most Googled questions about her – ‘Is Priyanka Chopra Hindi?’ She shot back with, “Hindi is a language. I’m Hindu, which is the religion. It’s a slight difference. Just educate yourself.”