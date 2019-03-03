Top Malayalam directors in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Manoharam’

Vineeth Sreenivasan is a multi-faceted artist in the Malayalam film industry. Vineeth Sreenivasan is an actor, director, script-writer, singer, lyricist, music composer and producer. In all these field he has won applauds. His last film was ‘Aravindante Athidhikal’, which was directed by his uncle and in the film he has acted along with his father. The film was a huge success.

Now Vineeth has now signed a new film with director Anwar Saddiq, with whom he has worked previously in ‘Ormayundo Ee Mukham’. This upcoming film titled ‘Manoharam’ will be produced by Jos Chakkalakal of Chakkalakal Films.

Along with Vineeth Sreenivasan, the movie will also have a good lineup of supporting actors. Indrans, Basil Joseph, Deepak Parambol, Hareesh Perady, Jude Anthany Joseph, VK Prakash, Delhi Ganesh, Ahmed Siddique, Nisthar Sait, Manju Sunil, Kalaranjini, Sreelekshmi, Veena Nair and Nandini are already confirmed in the cast. A bunch of newcomers will also be part of the movie.

‘Manoharam’ will have cinematography by Jebin Jacob and music by Sajeev Thomas, a former associate of maestro AR Rahman. Edits will be handled by Nithin Raj. Shoot for the movie will be commencing by the first week of March in Palakkad.