Toyota has silently introduced a new variant for the Innova Crysta diesel, called the G Plus. The Innova Crysta G Plus is priced at Rs 15.57 lakh for the seven-seat version, while the eight-seat option costs Rs 15.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new Innova Crysta G Plus will be sold to both private and fleet customers as opposed to the Innova Crysta G that is available only on a made-to-order basis and targeted mainly at fleet buyers

The Innova Crysta G Plus sits below the GX trim and misses out on features like a music system, rear defogger, and centre armrest for the second row in the eight-seater version, to name a few. The variant comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, airbags, rear parking sensors, AC vents for all three rows and halogen headlamps. The Innova Crysta G Plus will not be sold in the Red and Pearl white exterior paint shades.

Mechanically, there are no changes on this variant and comes equipped with the standard 2.4-litre diesel engine paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Innova Crysta G Plus is not available with an automatic transmission. With the introduction of this new variant, the Innova Crysta’s entry level prices (for private customers) drops by around Rs 38,000, as compared to the Innova Crysta GX that is priced from Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).