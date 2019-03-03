Unconfirmed reports says that Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar died

Masood Azhar, head of the Pakistan based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), is reportedly dead. A report of Azhar getting killed in the bombardment by Indian Air Force (IAF) on a terror camp in Balakot going viral, but there was no confirmation from any authoritative sources.

Earlier NEWS 18 has reported that according to some unconfirmed reports Masood Azhar died of liver cancer on March 2. A formal announcement about Masood Azhar’s death may happen by Pakistan after its army confirms the report.

Masood Azhar’s whereabouts had been unknown since the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an air strike on terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. On Friday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi admitted that Masood Azhar was in their country. Azhar had been bed-ridden as his kidney and spinal cord were affected by ailments. Azhar was suspected to be suffering from renal failure and was under regular dialysis at an army hospital in Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

Azhar’s JeM is responsible for several terror attacks in India, including the recent suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. Azhar is accused of several deadly terrorist attacks in India, including one on the Uri military base in Kashmir in 2016 in which 17 security personnel were killed. He was also involved in the 2001 attack on Parliament and the 2005 attack in Ayodhya. His JeM has already been in the UN’s list of banned terror outfits. He was one of the terrorists that India freed in exchange for the safety of passengers during the IC-814 hijack in 1999.