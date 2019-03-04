Latest NewsInternational

Tornadoes kill at least 23 people

Mar 4, 2019, 08:30 pm IST
In the United States, the death toll has risen to 23 after powerful tornadoes struck Lee County in eastern Alabama. Several people have been hospitalised, some with very serious injuries.

The violent storms left debris was strewn across southern Alabama and Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and into parts of South Carolina. More than 42,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in Georgia and Alabama.

The severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and left a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service classified the tornado as EF-3 rating with winds up to 266km per hour and was a half-mile wide or more.

