‘Shades Of Saaho Chapter 2’ released

Saaho’, a multi-lingual film starring ‘Bahubali’ actor Prabhas is the most hyped Indian movie. The movie is directed by Sujeeth. The film is a high octane action thriller made on an international scale.

The team of film Saho has released a new sneak peak video, which is packed with glimpses of some

riveting action blocks. They released it on the birthday of the lead actress Shraddha

Kapoor. A first video was released on Prabhas birthday.

‘Saaho’ is being made as a trilingual in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The movie has actors from various industries as part of its cast. Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Lal and Tinnu Anand are playing prominent roles in the movie.

As per the makers, ‘Saaho’ is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore, of which Rs 90

crore is spent on the action sequences alone. Popular stuntman Kenny Bates, who has worked in

several Hollywood films, is choreographing the stunts in this movie. The technical crew includes

DOP Madhie, composer trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy and VFX supervisor Kamalakannan.

Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati are jointly producing this movie under the banner of UV Creations. The makers have formally announced that the movie will be hitting screens worldwide on August 15, 2019.