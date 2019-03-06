Balakot Air Strike: Madrassa building still standing as per satellite images, reports Reuters

International news agency Reuters reported Madrassa building still standing at the place where Indian Air Force bombed. High-resolution satellite images produced by a San Francisco-based satellite operator Planet Labs and reviewed by Reuters have shown that the Jaish-e-Mohammed-run madarsa that was reportedly targeted by the IAF in Balakot still appears to be standing, even after India claimed its aircraft had hit it and killed a large number of militants. The images produced by Planet Labs Inc, a San Francisco-based private satellite operator, show at least six buildings on the madrasa site on March 4, six days after the airstrike.

The Planet Labs satellite images give a clearer look at the structures the Indian government has said it had attacked. The Reuters report suggests that the images from Planet Labs are detailed to as small as 72 cm (28 inches).

The report further draws a comparison of the same spot from an April 2018 image, saying it is practically unchanged ever since. It also says that there were no signs of damage on the building structure.