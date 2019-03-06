DigVijaya Singh Defends his Remark on Pulwama Terror Attack

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had sparked another controversy and now its for terming the Pulwama terror attack an accident. His remarks had come under severe criticism from many corners and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself slammed Digvijay singh.

However the senior congress leader found no reason to apologise for his remarks.

He said, “What else will you call a terror attack?” Digvijaya has also asked Centre to furnish the details of the air strike conducted in Pakistan.

“Some ministers say 300 killed, BJP president (Amit Shah) says 250 died, Yogi (Adityanath) ji says 400 killed, SS Ahluwalia says nobody died. I haven’t asked for an explanation, but when questions are raised on IAF and the Indian government’s credibility, in such a situation the Centre must give an explanation,” Singh told reporters.