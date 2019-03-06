Latest NewsIndia

DigVijaya Singh Defends his Remark on Pulwama Terror Attack

Mar 6, 2019, 07:40 am IST
Less than a minute

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had sparked another controversy and now its for terming the Pulwama terror attack an accident. His remarks had come under severe criticism from many corners and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself slammed Digvijay singh.

However the senior congress leader found no reason to apologise for his remarks.

He said, “What else will you call a terror attack?” Digvijaya has also asked Centre to furnish the details of the air strike conducted in Pakistan.

“Some ministers say 300 killed, BJP president (Amit Shah) says 250 died, Yogi (Adityanath) ji says 400 killed, SS Ahluwalia says nobody died. I haven’t asked for an explanation, but when questions are raised on IAF and the Indian government’s credibility, in such a situation the Centre must give an explanation,” Singh told reporters.

Tags

Related Articles

Questions to ask before getting married

Questions to Ask Before You Get Married

Apr 8, 2018, 03:27 pm IST
WhatsApp

WhatsApp Creates Private Version For This Phone Brand

Sep 11, 2018, 01:12 pm IST
regina-cassandra-to-act-in-her-bollywood-debut-with-this-superstar

Regina Cassandra to act in her Bollywood debut with this superstar

Mar 31, 2018, 05:14 pm IST

This is the reason why Neha Dhupia took time to announce her pregnancy

Sep 21, 2018, 06:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close