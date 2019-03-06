Latest NewsEntertainment

Serial Actress Accuse Co Actor of Sexual MisConduct

Mar 6, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor Tinaa Dattaa has accused her Daayan co-star Mohit Malhotra of inappropriate behaviour while shooting intimate scenes. Apparently Tinaa felt Mohit went overboard while shooting intimate scenes, which made her uncomfortable.

As per a report on BollywoodLife, the makers are apparently planning to shut down the show soon. The portal quoted a source saying, “The TRPs have been going down consistently. Also, the actors on the set are not cooperating, therefore, the team has decided to wrap up the storyline and finish it. They might keep it on till the upcoming season of a T20 cricket league.”

When the issue occured between the two, Tina in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla said, “When we shoot a tv show there are lot of problems, big / small / ugly … I have raised my issues (related to Mohit) with the production team and they have been very supportive. I am thrilled to work with balaji after many years. I leave the issues with them to sort …. thanks.”

