Pakistan’s airspace still closed; IAF says is ready to respond to ‘perceived threats’

Pakistan’s air space remains closed for all domestic and international flights because of continuing tensions with neighbouring India. Pakistan has closed its airspace on February 27. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has informed that it will not open the India – Pakistan air route. So many flights passing through this route has been diverted.

Pakistan has opened its airspace with Oman, Iran, Afghanistan and China only. The eleven entry and exit points located along Indo-Pak airspace boundary are still closed.

On the same time, the Indian Air Force in a statement has explained that the IAF is ready to face any intrusion and activity. The IAF said that that it remains in a high state of preparedness and is ready to ‘proactively’ respond to ‘perceived threats’.