Stock Market: Sensex down by 53 points

Mar 8, 2019, 07:28 pm IST
In the stock market, benchmark domestic indices today closed with marginal losses snapping four sessions’ winning trend.  Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange lost 53 points to end at 36,671. Nifty at National Stock Exchange also slipped 23 points to settle at 11,035.

The top gainers on the Sensex were NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma and ITC, while the laggards were Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, VEDL and Infosys.

Both stocks fell around a quarter a percent amid negative cues from global stocks.

