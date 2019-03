Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday by targetting forward post in Keri Battal area of Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has used heavy artillery guns prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army. This is the second ceasefire violation in the past 24 hours.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan violated ceasefire along Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, breaking a two-day long lull in the border skirmishes.