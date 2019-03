Suriya will join hands with director Siva. Siva has already given four consecutive blockbusters with Ajith Kumar. Earlier it has been reported that Siva will team up with Siva Karthikeyan.

The film is expected to be a typical Siva style mass commercial entertainer, much on the lines of his previous films, ‘Veeram’ and ‘Viswasam’.

KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green is said to be producing this project.