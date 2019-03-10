CERN announces new experiments to search for dark matter

The European Organisation for Nuclear Research, (CERN) is planning a new experiment to look for particles associated with the mysterious dark matter which makes up about 27% of the universe.

The CERN, that hosts the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator, announced that it has approved the experiment designed to look for light and weakly interacting particles at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). LHC is a giant lab in a 27-kilometre tunnel straddling the French-Swiss border. India is an associate member in the LHC project.

This novel experiment will help diversify the physics programme of colliders such as the LHC and will allow the researchers to address unanswered questions in particle physics from a different perspective.

A collaboration of 16 institutes is building the detector and will carry out the experiments which will start taking data from LHC between 2021 and 2023.