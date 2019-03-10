KeralaLatest News

Former Congress MP, actress Vijayashanti compares Prime Minister to a terrorist

Mar 10, 2019, 03:35 pm IST
South-Indian actress and former Congress MP Vijayashanti in has compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a terrorist.   She in a public meeting at Shamshabad, Telangana has delivered the controversial speech in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Vijayashanti said that people in the country are now scared of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will drop a bomb much like a terrorist.  “Everyone is scared that at what moment Modi will shoot the bomb. He looks like a terrorist. Instead of loving people, he is scaring people. It’s not the way how a PM should be,” said the former MP.

Rahul Gandhi was fighting for the survival of democracy, while Modi has “ruled like a dictator” during his tenure in a way that killed democracy and troubled the people, the former MP said.“He wants to rule like that in the next five years, but people will not give him that opportunity,” she said

The BJP has replied to the abusive comments of Congress leader that the Congress party is raising the worries of terrorists in Pakistan now. The party commented this on social media.

