The retail inflation in the country rose to a four-month high of 2.57% in February. The main reason for the rise was higher food prices. The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 1.97% in January and 4.44% in February 2018.

Food inflation based on CPI, however, was in negative at 0.66%. The latest print is higher than (-) 2.24% in January. The earlier lowest inflation was 2.33% in November 2018.