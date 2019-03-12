SAAF Women Football Championship: Nepal beat Bhutan

In women football, Nepal beat Bhutan by 3-0 in South Asian Football Federation (SAAF) women football championship in Nepal today. The SAAF women football championship officially begin in Nepal today.

Defending champion India will take on the Maldives tomorrow. The match will start at 2.45 P.M. Indian Time. India remained unbeaten in 19 matches from last four editions of the championship.

In the six-team competition, India has been drawn in Group-B alongside the Maldives and Sri Lanka, while hosts Nepal has been kept in Group-A with Bangladesh and Bhutan.