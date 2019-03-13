KeralaLatest News

A facebook post about the police officer who arrested CPM leader P.Rajeev goes viral

Mar 13, 2019, 04:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

A Facebook post about a police officer who arrested P.Rajeev years ago has become viral in social media.

 

P. Rajeev, a prominent CPM leader and a highly praised parliamentarian from the state who has been praised by senior ministers and Parliamentarians, is the candidate from Ernakulam constituency in the coming Lok Sabha election.

As the election campaign has become heated a facebook post about a police officer has been published. The officer who arrested the then SFI leader The police officer, who is now retired now is now very busy in campaigning for P.Rajeev.

Read Facebook post:

????? ????????………………????? ?????? ??????………….

Gepostet von Shigin Chaladan am Dienstag, 12. März 2019

