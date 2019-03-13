J & K Police and Security Forces Busts Terrorists HideOut

In Jammu & Kashmir, Police and security forces busted a terrorist hideout in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district and recovered arms & ammunition yesterday. One person Mohammad Ayoub Rather of Yaripora has been arrested in this connection.

“On credible input, a joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district’s Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition, including grenades and live rounds, last night,” a police spokesman said here.

Earlier, a major attack was averted by the Army in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after a person namely Rajinder Singh was arrested with two grenades. Army handed him over to the Jammu and Kashmir for further investigation.