Latest NewsIndia

J & K Police and Security Forces Busts Terrorists HideOut

Mar 13, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Less than a minute

In Jammu & Kashmir, Police and security forces busted a terrorist hideout in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district and recovered arms & ammunition yesterday. One person Mohammad Ayoub Rather of Yaripora has been arrested in this connection.

“On credible input, a joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district’s Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition, including grenades and live rounds, last night,” a police spokesman said here.

Earlier, a major attack was averted by the Army in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after a person namely Rajinder Singh was arrested with two grenades. Army handed him over to the Jammu and Kashmir for further investigation.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP never makes personal attacks, Congress dragging my parents into politics : PM Modi

Nov 25, 2018, 08:45 pm IST

WCC Members Approach HighCourt For Establishing a New System in AMMA

Oct 16, 2018, 08:39 pm IST

Pulwama Attack: Railway employee arrested for raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans

Feb 15, 2019, 08:50 pm IST

Drunken state champion opens fire at family

Dec 23, 2017, 08:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close