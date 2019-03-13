“There is no bigger patriotism than your awareness” Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her debut speech on Tuesday in Gandhinagar after becoming a party general secretary.

“There is no bigger patriotism than your awareness,” she told the people. “Your awareness is a weapon. Your vote is a weapon… It is such a weapon that will make you strong.”

“The issues should be something that is important for you. How will youths get jobs; how will women feel safer; what will be done for farmers; these are issues related to elections and your awareness will help bring these issues forward.” said Priyanka.

Priyanka also made her first tweets hours later. She invoked Mahatma Gandhi and his message of non-violence. “In the simple dignity of Sabarmati, the truth lives on,” read her first tweet.

Her next tweet, posted in quick succession, was a photo of Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram along with a quote of the Father of the Nation. “I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent,” she wrote.