US Tells China that Not Banning JeM chief Masood Azhar counters regional stability

Mar 13, 2019, 10:36 am IST
WASHINGTON: Failure to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist would pose a threat to regional stability and peace, the United States said on Wednesday ahead of the crucial UNSC sanctions’ committee meeting to decide the fate of the Mumbai terror attack mastermind.

The JeM, which is headed by the 50-year-old Azhar, did many terror strikes in India and was involved in the attack on Parliament, the Pathankot air force base, army camps in Jammu and Uri, and the latest suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama which claimed the lives of 40 personnel.

Several previous attempts by these three countries inside the UN Security Council were blocked by China, the all-weather ally of Pakistan.

