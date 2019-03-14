Congress demands Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s resignation

The Congress on Thursday demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. So far five persons have lost their lives and 36 are reported to be injured after a major portion of the bridge collapsed at around 7:30 pm.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he was deeply saddened to learn about the Mumbai bridge collapse where several people are still reportedly trapped under the debris.

“Modi Government and Maharashtra government are criminally culpable for inaction leading to repeat tragedies – 29/9/2017 – Elphistone Stampede. 3/7/2018 – Andheri Bridge Collapse.

“Railway Minister’s tall claims of the audit have failed time and again. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal must resign or be sacked,” he said on Twitter.

He offered condolences to the families of the victims and expressed hope that the administration will take swift action and provide urgent medical help to the injured.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also offered condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and prayed for speedy recovery to the injured.

“I am saddened on hearing the news of the Mumbai foot overbridge collapse. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have died. I pray that injured get relief soon,” he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.