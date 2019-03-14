Jammu Kashmir National Conference Leader Mohd Ismail shot by terrorists

A National Conference leader was shot at on Thursday by suspected terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mohammad Ismail Wani was shot at in Thajeewara area of the district in south Kashmir, a police official said.

Wani was rushed to a nearby hospital, which referred him to a hospital in Srinagar, the official said.

“My @JKNC_ colleague Mohd Ismail Wani, block President Bijbehara block in South Kashmir of has been shot & injured. He has been referred to Srinagar. Praying for his recovery,” party’s vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Further details are awaited.