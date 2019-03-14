Latest NewsPolitics

Modi surrendered to China on Masood Azhar,says Omar Abdullah

Mar 14, 2019, 08:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said Thursday the BJP cannot claim to have been tough on terror as Prime Minister Narendra Modi “surrendered” to China on Masood Azhar. He also said the NDA government had given Pakistan a “big victory” by not conducting the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously with parliamentary polls.

“PM Modi surrendered to China on Azhar and surrendered to Pakistan & its proxies by delaying elections in J&K. How can the BJP claim to have been tough on internal security and tough against terror?” Omar, the vice-president of the NC, wrote on Twitter.

He targeted Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over his remarks on Congress president Rahul Gandhi who had criticised the prime minister for being “scared” of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Mantri jee, your Government gave Pakistan a small victory when you postponed the Anantnag by-poll in 2017 and a big victory now that you’ve failed to conduct assembly elections. If anyone is giving Pakistan a reason to celebrate it isn’t @RahulGandhi. Look closer to home sir,” the former chief minister said.

Tags

Related Articles

Sri Lanka Navy chased Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen

Jul 29, 2018, 09:34 pm IST
israel

Israeli airstrike targets three Hamas sites in Gaza

Mar 31, 2018, 06:26 am IST

Supreme Court Seeks Explanations from Gujarat Govt. on Sanjiv Bhatt’s wife’s Allegation

Sep 24, 2018, 05:12 pm IST

PM and Amit Shah will visit Kerala next month

Dec 19, 2018, 08:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close