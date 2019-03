Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, who was considered close to party leader Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Vadakkan said he was deeply hurt at the way the Congress questioned the integrity of the armed forces after the suicide bombing at Pulwama led to India-Pakistan tensions.

“I gave my prime of life to the Congress. But dynastic politics is now at its zenith in the party… There’s no place in it for self-respecting people,” he said.