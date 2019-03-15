Latest NewsInternational

Adidas Running shoes announce six new editions inspired by Game Of Thrones

Mar 15, 2019, 01:12 pm IST
The Adidas has just announced its official collaboration with HBO series, The Game of Thrones. Adidas now has decided to launch six news editions with are made inspired by various characters from The Game of Thrones.

The acclaimed fantasy series are House Stark, House Lannister, the Nights Watch, the White Walker and two different versions of the House Targaryen theme.

Details include their faction’s sigil on the tongue and motto on the heel tag. House motifs inspired by the show come together to create bold and distinct colourways

Alberto Uncini Manganelli, General Manager Adidas Running, said: “Collaborations with franchises like ‘Game of Thrones’ are part of our DNA. When brands and television series alike are able to move beyond their primary platform and spill into popular culture, we see inspiration.”

In India, the limited edition Game Of Thrones running shoes will be available from March 22 onwards only at selected stores.

