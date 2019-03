In giving shock treatment to BJP a senior BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh has quit the party and joined the Samajwadi Party.

Syam Charan Gupta, the sitting MP from from Prayag Raj ( Allahabadh) has joined SP. He will contest in the upcoming general election from Bandha constituency. Last day Savithri Bhai Phule, the dalit MP from UP has joined Congress.