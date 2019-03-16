CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Brother’s Day’: Kalabhavan Shajon’s Prithviraj film started

Mar 16, 2019, 10:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Brother’s Day’, the new Malayalam film starring Prithvi Raj started its shooting. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajon.

???, ???, ?????, ????! It’s been a while! ? #BrothersDay #Rolling Brother's Day

Gepostet von Prithviraj Sukumaran am Freitag, 15. März 2019

‘Brother’s Day’ has four heroines – Aishwarya Lakshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin, Aima Rose Sebastian and Miya George. The movie has cinematography by Jithu Damodar, songs composed by the multi-talented Nadirshah and background score by 4 Musics of ‘Oppam’ fame. Listen Stephen is producing the movie under the banner of Magic Frames.

Tags

Related Articles

V.P. Sanu elected as SFI president

Nov 2, 2018, 03:45 pm IST
Oppo-F9-Pro

Oppo F9 Pro India to launch soon, See Price & Specifications

Aug 16, 2018, 08:55 am IST
Dubai

Quality of Nationality Index : UAE maintains top position

Apr 22, 2018, 06:43 am IST

Trinamool Congress MLA shot dead

Feb 9, 2019, 11:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close