‘Brother’s Day’: Kalabhavan Shajon’s Prithviraj film started

‘Brother’s Day’, the new Malayalam film starring Prithvi Raj started its shooting. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajon.

‘Brother’s Day’ has four heroines – Aishwarya Lakshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin, Aima Rose Sebastian and Miya George. The movie has cinematography by Jithu Damodar, songs composed by the multi-talented Nadirshah and background score by 4 Musics of ‘Oppam’ fame. Listen Stephen is producing the movie under the banner of Magic Frames.