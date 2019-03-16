Dismiss BJP government’, Congress writes to Governor

Congress has claimed stakes to form a government in Goa. The Congress has written to Governor demanding the dismissal of the BJP government in Goa. The Congress claimed that the BJP government has lost the majority and is a minority government. The opposition leader of the state Chandrakanth Kawlekar urged the governor to give the opportunity to Congress the single largest party in the assembly to form the government.

As an MLA of BJP Francis Dzouza, who has died recently the BJP government which has earlier lost the majority has lost all morality to continue. So the BJP government must be dismissed and Congress must be given a chance to form the government. The Congress asked the governor Mridula Sinha.