Latest NewsIndia

Dismiss BJP government’, Congress writes to Governor

Mar 16, 2019, 10:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress has claimed stakes to form a government in Goa. The Congress has written to Governor demanding the dismissal of the BJP government in Goa. The Congress claimed that the BJP government has lost the majority and is a minority government. The opposition leader of the state Chandrakanth Kawlekar urged the governor to give the opportunity to Congress the single largest party in the assembly to form the government.

As an MLA of BJP Francis Dzouza, who has died recently the BJP government which has earlier lost the majority has lost all morality to continue. So the BJP government must be dismissed and Congress must be given a chance to form the government. The Congress asked the governor Mridula Sinha.

Tags

Related Articles

Rahul Easwar is Gearing Up For Another Protest With Walkie Talkies to Coordinate their Actions

Oct 26, 2018, 07:00 pm IST

Nurses thrashed Doctor Who Allegedly Molested Female Trainee Nurse: Video

Sep 16, 2018, 06:04 pm IST

Rahul Easwar Arrested. BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2018, 11:15 am IST

Anti Corruption Bureau officials registered FIR against BJP leader

Jan 9, 2018, 03:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close