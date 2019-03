The Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi has acknowledged that he would take part in Lok Sabha election contest if the centre asks him to. He expressed his opinion when BJP is busy arranging the enrollment list.

“I would be glad if the center asks me to engage myself as a candidate in the election. If such a situation happens, let them decide the constituency” says Suresh Gopi

There have been reports that former IAS officer Ananth Bose will contest from Kollam constituency.