Lucifer: Vivek Oberoi’s character poster released

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ has initialized a peculiar promotion for the film. The makers announced that they will release 26 character posters of the characters in the film. Started last month, the 26-day 26-character introduction poster series of ‘Lucifer’ is coming to an end tomorrow.

Today, being the penultimate day, a poster featuring Vivek Oberoi has been released by the makers. The actor plays a character named Bobby in the movie. He looks stylish and suave in his suited look in the poster.

It has been understood that he is paired with Manju Warrier. He is said to be playing the antagonist in the movie. Earlier in an interview, he had said that ‘Lucifer’ is the most attractive script that he has got in his 16-year-long career. Mohanlal plays the lead role in the movie. Vivek has earlier worked with Mohanlal in Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Company’. ‘Lucifer’ marks his debut in Malayalam.

Lucifer, the big-budget political thriller marks the directorial debut of top actor Prithviraj. The film scripted by Murali Gopy. The film has an ensemble star cast which includes Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, Manju Warrier, Sai Kumar, Saniya Iyyappan, Nyla Usha, Mamtha Mohandas.



He is quoted saying, “It is a very exciting project and I don’t know whether I will get a role like this in Hindi. I can say that as an actor, Prithvi has pushed me to a point where it is challenging and exciting to play it. I don’t think I have played a character of this sort in my entire career. It’s a character with many layers of grey and is a crazy experience.”

Besides Mohanlal and Vivek, ‘Lucifer’ also has some other stars like Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier in major roles. Antony Perumbavoor is producing the movie under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie is expected to hit screens on March 28.