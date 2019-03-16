Rafale Deal Row : Anil Ambani cannot make even a paper plane,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Reliance Defence’s Anil Ambani has become fierce. Mocking Ambani at his political rally in Dehradun on Sunday, Gandhi said, ‘If you give him a paper, he will not be able to make even a paper plane.’

Making his statement very clear that he is not going to leave the Rafale deal issue to cool down soon, Gandhi reiterated his commitments that he would see an end to the alleged ‘corruption’. Addressing the rally, he asked the people what makes Anil Ambani eligible that ‘PM Modi gave him a contract for making Rafale worth Rs 30,000 crore?’, while Ambani has a loan of Rs 45,000 crore to pay!

tressing on the mismanagement in assigning the ‘biggest defence contract of the world’, Gandhi questioned why was ‘the price of aircraft raised from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1600 crore?’ Making allegations that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was sidelined to profit Ambani, He said, “The UPA government had given a contract to HAL for making the fighter jets, making its terms clear about manufacturing in India. This was the biggest defence contract of the world when Narendra Modi became PM, Anil Ambani goes as part of the delegation to France, within days HAL is sidelined. Then defence minister Manohar Parrikar clearly says I don’t know anything about it.”