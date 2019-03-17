Latest NewsInternational

Chinese Embassy celebrates Holi for second time

Mar 17, 2019, 07:47 pm IST
Holi celebrated in Chinese Embassy in India with great joy. This has been the second time Chinese Embassy seems celebrating holy, which is a festive of colors. Holi according to Hinduism marks the beginning of spring season in India.

Luo Zhaohui who is current China’s Ambassador has expressed his greetings towards Indian people. He conveyed the neighboring countries share ancient civilization and century-old bond. Both the nations have significance in global scenario , as they harbor one-third of the world’s total population. Representatives such as Chief Executive Officer of BRICS Chamber of Commerce Sameep Shastri,Confederation of Young Leaders Ambassador of various countries, officials of the Chinese Embassy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United News of India Vishwas Tripathi, Journalists and other graced the occasion.

