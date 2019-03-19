Latest NewsInternational

Brexit : UK Speaker UK Speaker rules out third vote

Mar 19, 2019, 08:47 pm IST
UK’s House of Commons Speaker John Bercow disallowed a third vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement with the EU.

Bercow ruled that he would not allow another vote on the government motion if it remained substantially the same after it was defeated by a huge 230-vote margin in January and a smaller 149-vote margin last week. He said parliamentary conventions dating back to 1604 meant MPs could not be asked to vote on precisely the same subject twice.

The Speaker said the second meaningful vote motion on May’s Brexit deal held last week did not fall foul of parliamentary convention.

