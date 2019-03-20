Arvind Kejriwal Takes a Dig at P.M Modi’s Chowkidar Remark

The AAP ( AAM AADMI PARTY) chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday said that if people want their children to become choukidar, they should vote for Modi and if they want good education they must welcome AAP. In a tweet written in Hindi, the Kejriwal warns that the Modi wants the whole country to become “chowkidar’.

“If people want their children to become chowkidar, they should vote for Modi but if they want their child to get a good education and become doctor, engineer or lawyer, they should vote for AAP,” he said in his tweet in Hindi.

Modi had asked his supporters to take “I am chowkidar” pledge . Modi argues that he is not alone in fighting against the evil. Following this the leaders have changed their names to Choukidar as a prefix before their names in twitter accounts