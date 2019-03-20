Man arrested for following Ekta Kapoor more than 30 times in Mumbai Mumbai police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is employed in a car aggregator agency for allegedly following Ekta Kapoor over the past few months.

According to the reports, the man named Sudhir Rajender Singh has been following Ekta more than 30 times including to the Juhu temple and her gym. The motive behind this is not confirmed though he said he wanted to make one among her friends to get a job at her firm. The arrest has been made on behalf of the complaint registered by her company.

A police officer quoted the leading daily, “We received a complaint saying Kapoor had repeatedly tried to ignore the man, but he kept following her across the city.” “The most recent instance took place a few days ago when Kapoor had gone to a temple in Juhu. Singh followed her and tried to approach her, but was stopped by Kapoor’s security guards,’ the police officer added Even though her guards warned Sudir to keep aside himself, he used to wait for her where ever she went.

Police is still unaware of how he got Ekta’s chart sheet and day schedules. “We used technical surveillance to track him down to Veera Desai Road. During interrogation, we found out the number of times he had followed her.” police added.