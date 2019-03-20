Latest NewsTechnology

Now, you can buy products from Instagram without actually leaving the app; Read to know more.

Mar 20, 2019, 02:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

Instagram is always addictive. The new features which are unfolded for their users by this social media are enigmatic and innovative. Facebook Instagram’s parent app is finding many ways to ensure Instagram’s users entertained. Now the photo and video sharing service has come up with a new tool that allows the user to shop products that they drool over while scrolling.

The new update called ‘Checkout’ is currently available in the US version of Instagram. The users who find a particular product interesting can buy it without actually leaving the app.

The users just have to enroll their email address, billing information, residence address to checkout. This information will be stored for future use

