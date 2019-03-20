CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Vijay-Atlee film earns Rs 55 crore even before getting a title

Mar 20, 2019, 11:42 pm IST
Giving a surprise to the film industry, Sun TV has grabbed the satellite rights Vijay’s new film. Sun TV has announced that they bagged the satellite rights Vijay’s upcoming movie with Atlee.

In addition to the satellite rights, the movie’s digital rights, which includes the audio, video are online streaming rights, are set to be sold for a huge price. As per trade analysts, the movie pre-release revenue already amounts to around Rs 55 crores.

Vijay’s new film with director Atlee is said to be based on sports. And it is rumoured that Vijay does the role of a football coach. Nayantara is the female lead of the film. Shooting for the film is currently progressing in and around Chennai. Earlier Vijay and Atlee’s combo has given back to back blockbusters -Theri and Mersal-.

‘Pariyerum Perumal’ fame Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anand Raj and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast.AR Rahman is scoring the music. AGS Entertainment is producing the movie, which is scheduled for a grand Diwali release in October.

