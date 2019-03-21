KGF2 fever: “Will you marry Rocky?” fans asking Srinidhi Shetty

K.G.F Chapter 1 is a Kannada action film which was written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films. After the huge success of the film, the actress who portrayed the role of Reena, has gained much popularity. she rose to fame overnight.

Sindi Shetty( her actual name) now has been receiving one single question whenever she is facing camera that is When she (Reena) marries Yash(Rocky) in KGF2.

Srinidhi has been a sport about it but has been tight-lipped about it with a reserved reply; “I don’t know yet. Need to wait and see”.

The story of KGF-2 has not been revealed to the public yet. But reports state that though Srinidhi Shetty’s character Reena had a short role to play in the KGF Chapter 1, she will play one of the pivotal roles in the second chapter of the movie.