WATCH; Viral video of this ‘flagpole girl’ will make you laugh to death

The video of a girl who is climbing a flagpole installed in a beach is going viral. The students who have came to enjoy the spring vacation seems climbing the pole and the mishap happened when this girl climbed .

The strong wind caused the flagpole to move which in-turn caused the lady to loose her grip. This resulted in crashing down the pole alone with her. The video of ‘flagpole girl’ has gone viral on Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter, leaving many in splits while others were baffled about why she climbed the flagpole.

The incident took place at the South Padre Island in Texas, where thousands of students come every year to have fun during the annual break.