Priyanka Gandhi ends 3-day boat yatra in PM Narendra Modi’s Varanasi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday concluded her three-day poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections in the country. She had kick-started the three-day boat yatra in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) and ended on Wednesday in Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency. She was accompanied by Congress MP Savitri Bai Phule, spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh and MLA Aradhana Mishra. Priyanka entered politics in January this year. She was given charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh where PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency also falls.

On the first day of her yatra, she started the campaign from Hanuman temple. She held discussions with students. At the rally, she said people of Uttar Pradesh have faced political stagnation. On the second day of her campaign, General Secretary and east Uttar Pradesh in-charge visited Vindhyachal, Bhadohi and Mirzapur areas of Uttar Pradesh. At Mirzapur, she was greeted with whispers of Har Har Modi slogans by the supporters of prime minister.

On the same day, the 47-year-old Congress leader launched a scathing attack on PM Modi. She said that farmers, youth etc were not satisfied with the performance of BJP. She said that voters would change the government in the forthcoming general elections. Sister of Congress president Rahul Gandhi also claimed that all the people in Yogi Adityanath-led state are in distress.

Her comments were apparently in response to chief minister Adityanath’s statement that that crime rate has gone down in the state.In response to Priyanka’s three-day campaign, BJP said that every election has become a picnic for Gandhi family. The party said that after elections, Congress leaders fly to Italy or Switzerland

Meanwhile, Congress has not yet announced the candidature of Priyanka for the Lok Sabha elections. Some reports suggest that she would not contest polls but would work to strengthen the organisational structure of Congres in UP.

Uttar Pradesh is the most important state for Lok Sabha elections as the state sends 80 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha. Both Congress and ruling BJP have an intense poll campaign in UP. They are trying to win as many as seats they can.