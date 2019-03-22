Special vehicles allowed to help disabled voters

Special vehicles have been allowed for disabled voters in the Kasargod district. All the facilities wil be provided for the voters who are physically disabled. Specially built wheelchairs and 15 ambulances are allowed in every booth say reports. It has been confirmed that there are 5000plus voters in Kasargode who are disabled.
