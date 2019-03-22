KeralaLatest News

Special vehicles allowed to help disabled voters

Mar 22, 2019, 04:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Special vehicles have been allowed for disabled voters  in the  Kasargod district. All the facilities wil be provided for the voters who are physically disabled. Specially built wheelchairs and 15 ambulances are allowed in every booth say reports. It has been confirmed that there are 5000plus voters in Kasargode who are disabled.

Tags

Related Articles

Louvre Abu Dhabi : Online tickets for opening day sold out ,All you need to know about the museum

Nov 7, 2017, 07:33 am IST

India and South Korea tie hands each other for the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Jul 10, 2018, 03:13 pm IST

Delhi High Court directed to Nirav Modi return to India

Apr 12, 2018, 07:15 am IST

China demands release of Huawei Executive

Dec 9, 2018, 04:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close