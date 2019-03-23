Huge wave sweeps away woman while posing for photo by the sea : Watch Video

Dramatic footage has captured the horrifying moment a young tourist posing for photos at a scenic cliff in Bali was almost swept away by a huge wave.

The young woman narrowly escaped death when she was almost swept out to sea by a freak wave at Devil’s Tear on the Indonesian island of Nusa Lembongan.

With her arms outstretched to show off the breathtaking views of the powerful ocean behind her, what first appeared to be a perfect photo opportunity was abruptly cut short when a giant wave crashed into her and knocked her to the ground.

Screams of horror can be heard in the footage as shocked onlookers scramble to safety.

Luckily, the woman survived and only sustained several cuts in the terrifying ordeal.

She was captured in the footage afterwards, looking drenched and being treated for shock.