Rahul Gandhi should explain how his wealth rose from 55 lakh to 9 crore in 10 years,says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday addressed a press conference in New Delhi and raised questions about Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s source of income. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wondered what could be the source of income of 48-year-old leader other than being an elected lawmaker that his wealth in 2004 was Rs 55 Lakh which rose to Rs 9 crore in 2014.

“Rahul Gandhi is a Member of Parliament, his source of income is salary, there’s no other clear source. In 2004 election affidavit, he declared his wealth to be ?55,38,123 it came to ?2 cr in 2009 and to ?9 cr in 2014; we would like to know how your asset grew to ?9 cr from ?55 lakh,” Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.