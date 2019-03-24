Kidnapping of Hindu Girls: External Affairs Minister Sushama Swaraj seeks report from Pakistan

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on an incident where two minority Hindu girls were abducted on the eve of Holi in Sindh province. The teenaged girls, 13 year-old Raveena and 15-year old Reena were allegedly kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam in Ghotki district.

The incident has led the Hindu community in Pakistan to stage massive protests, seeking stern action against the perpetrators and reminding Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan of his assurance to religious minorities to protect their rights.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said it is his country’s internal issue. Replying to Chaudhry’s tweet, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asked him if giving data on abducted Hindu girls is making them nervous. She attributed the nervousness to a guilty conscience.

I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on this. @IndiainPakistan

Mr.Minister @fawadchaudhry – I only asked for a report from Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad about the kidnapping and forced conversion of two minor Hindu girls to Islam. This was enough to make you jittery. This only shows your guilty conscience. @IndiainPakistan — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 24, 2019

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country. Majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.