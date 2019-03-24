‘ Low caste people make bombs’,Congress women leader raises caste abuse

A women Congress leader has allegedly abused the people of Perambra by caste. Mahila Congress state committee vice president Annamma Jacob Kunnummel has raised caste abuse. she in her Facebook post raised the caste abuse.

Annamma, who is campaigning for K.Muraleedharan, the Congres candidate contesting from Vadakara constituency has visited Perambra during her campaign programme. And after that, she has posted a FB post in which she accuses that some area she visited some party villages and it seems to be bomb factories and these places are low caste people residing places.

After the screenshots of this message become viral in social media. She deleted the post and her FB account. She later confessed that in she mentioned those people in who were converted from Pulaya community to Christianity.