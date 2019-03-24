P.M Modi to Contest From Bengaluru South?

Rumour mills are abuzz with the news that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may contest from Bengaluru South, which has been with the BJP since 1991. Local Congress leaders claim they are expecting a surprise candidate from the constituency and the party high command has decided to wait and watch.

The party on Thursday announced candidates for 21 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka — interestingly leaving out its stronghold Bangalore South, from the list.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Modi had contested from Vadodara and Varanasi. After winning both seats, he had chosen to retain Varanasi, resigning from Vadodara. Sources said Modi may not contest from Gujarat this time, as Amit Shah is contesting from Gujarat.