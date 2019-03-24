Smriti Irani to Challenge Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad? BJP Makes key Moves

The Congress in Kerala has suggested that party president Rahul Gandhi should contest the Lok Sabha election from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, a party bastion in the state. Whilte the official confirmation on this is yet to come, this looks very likely to happen. Meanwhile BJP has not been sitting idle as they are planning to counter this move by bringing Smriti Irani into Wayanad.

Currently, the Wayanad seat is kept for BDJS, but there are reports that BJP might take this seat from BDJS and bring their own candidate to Wayanad against Rahul gandhi. Smriti Irani who is already taking on Rahul Gandhi at Amethi might just be the candidate to challenge Rahul at Wayanad. Anto Augustine was BDJSs candidate for Wayanad.

Congress party argued that Gandhi contesting from two seats in northern and southern regions of the country “will strengthen national unity and integration” and energise the party workers.