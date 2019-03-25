Latest NewsSports

Azlan Shah Cup Hockey : India will face South Korea tomorrow

Mar 25, 2019, 11:07 pm IST
India will take on Malaysia in their third league match of the Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia on Tuesday. In other matches, Japan will play Canada while Poland will be up against South Korea.

India is currently placed third in the six-team standings with four points after a win and a draw. Hosts Malaysia is leading the chart with maximum points. South Korea is in the second position with four points, same as India, but they are ahead of the eight-time Olympic gold medallists owing to better goal difference.

